Bindi Irwin Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo as Her "Remarkable" Pregnancy Continues

Here's a "bumpdate" fit for a Wildlife Warrior!
Bindi Irwin posted an adorable new picture of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram and, like the zoo expert she is, explained to her 4 million followers that her daughter is currently the size of the shingleback lizard that's found in her native Australia.
The 22-year-old reality star wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 22, "I thought I'd share a bumpdate with you. Thank you for your lovely comments and support on this remarkable journey."
She continued, "Now that I'm 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard. Swipe across to meet Pinecone the shingleback lizard who I think is really excited about that."
Alongside the picture of her growing belly were two pics of the mom-to-be holding the scaly creature.
This will be the first child for the nature conservationist and her husband, Chandler Powell, whom she married at the Australian zoo in March.
She later shared a photo of one very special wedding gift—a Port Jackson Fig Tree that the newlyweds received from none other than fellow Aussie resident Russell Crowe.
In August, Bindi revealed that she was pregnant by writing on social media, "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you." She's due in early 2021.
Bindi gave fans another update on the size of her little one in September, when she said their daughter was as big as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise.
Also that month, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star paid tribute to her late father Steve Irwin 14 years after his death. The Crocodile Hunter icon was killed by a stingray in 2006, and to mark the anniversary of his passing, Bindi posted a nostalgic pic of the duo on the beach. She wrote on Instagram, "You're always in my heart."
And see how she celebrated her husband's 24th birthday in November with an extremely on-brand dessert.