How Leonardo DiCaprio Settled Into "Domestic Life" With Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Behind the scenes, Leonardo DiCaprio is going strong with his real-life leading lady.
The 46-year-old Oscar winner and longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, 23, remain very much a couple, three years after they were first publicly linked in December 2017.
"Leo and Cami are still going strong and doing really well," a source told E! News. "He's very cozy with Cami and they're serious."
In fact, the two live together. "He is filming right now, but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys," the source explained. "He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."
The upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six actress and the Don't Look Up actor were most recently spotted together at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. back in October. Months earlier in April, they were seen on a walk together with their dog in Los Angeles.
While they've notably kept their romance very private, Morrone did address the 23-years difference in age between them during a December 2019 interview.
"There's so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."
While the actress admitted she "probably would be curious about" their relationship, Morrone also made it clear she wants to be her own person apart from her megastar boyfriend.
"I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating," she told the Times. "I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."