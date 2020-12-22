How Dalton Gomez Helped to Create the Perfect Engagement Ring for Ariana Grande

Watch : All the Details on Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez

On Dec. 20, Ariana Grande surprised fans when she showed off her new engagement ring on Instagram, given to her by her boyfriend of less than a year, Dalton Gomez. The former dancer turned real estate mogul certainly knows how to pick out a sparkler, and now, engagement ring jeweler Jack Solow is sharing the story on how Gomez chose the perfect ring for his soon-to-be bride in an exclusive interview with E! News.

According to Solow, the engagement ring for the "thank u, next" singer—which includes an oval shaped diamond set next to a pearl—was planned five to six weeks before Gomez popped the question, as it "took some time to find that very special, unique diamond."

"Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted," Solow shares. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring."