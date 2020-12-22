Bachelorette's Brendan Morais Reveals Why He Decided to End His Romance With Tayshia Adams

Watch : Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette" Final Four Drama

Brendan Morais is speaking out after saying goodbye to Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Bachelor Nation watched as the commercial roofer, who recently went through a divorce, told Tayshia he just wasn't ready to get engaged. After the tearful departure, Tayshia admitted during a confessional that she thought she'd end up with Brendan, which made his exit extra heartbreaking.

After watching part one of The Bachelorette finale, Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin spoke with Brendan about his decision to leave the show despite making it so far in the journey.

"For me, what I set out to do since day one was just be myself and be genuine and live each and every moment and be as true as I possibly can be," he shared on the Dec. 22 podcast episode. "And going into this crazy experience and journey I didn't know what to expect and I didn't know if this would work for me."