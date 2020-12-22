Teresa Giudice Makes Her New Romance With Luis Ruelas Instagram Official

Watch : Joe & Teresa Giudice Officially Split After 20 Years of Marriage

For Teresa Giudice, not everything about 2020 was bad.

A year after splitting from longtime husband Joe Giudice, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has moved on with a new man. In November, the TV personality teased fans about her boyfriend, who E! News later learned is Luis "Louie" Ruelas, a businessman, fellow New Jerseyan and father of two.

While Giudice has kept her words about him to a minimum, she recently took a new step in their romance—by going Instagram official. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the mom of four posted a photo of herself with Ruelas on her page for the first time. Judging by her ultra sweet caption, it sounds like this pair is going strong.

As she wrote, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020."

Earlier in December, the two were snapped by paparazzi while out for a date night in New York City. They were not shy about PDA either as they were photographed embracing in a kiss and holding hands while they walked together. The couple even sported matching face masks.