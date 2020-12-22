Kristin Cavallari’s Latest Selfie Gets Some Love From Jeff Dye

Kristin Cavallari's possible new man is all over her Instagram.
On Dec. 22, the Very Cavallari alum and California girl posted an Instagram selfie along with the caption "My heart will always be at the beach."
Comedian Jeff Dye, who Kristin was first spotted kissing in a Chicago bar in October, sent love her way with three blue heart emojis.
The Instagram interaction only proves that these two are going strong—though their real world escapades are equally as romantic. In November, the two were seen having dinner with friends at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's.
"Kristin and Jeff had huge smiles on their faces and were excited to see each other," an insider told E! of their night out. "They gave each other a huge hug and he sat right next to her. The whole table was laughing and it seemed like a fun conversation. Jeff was cracking jokes and everyone was in a great mood."
In December, the two vacationed in Cabo with a group of friends, which was seemingly a much better time for Kristin than her dramatic spring break trip on Laguna Beach.
A source for E! said the pair definitely had fun during their stay at the Nobu Hotel, which included a night of dancing.
"Kristin was dirty dancing with Jeff and they couldn't keep their hands off each other. She seemed very happy and in a great mood," a source for E! said. "She grabbed Jeff and they pulled each other in for a long kiss. She was letting loose and clearly having a lot of fun."
This is Kristin's first big romance since announcing her divorce from husband Jay Cutler. She and the former NFL player shared the news in an April Instagram statement.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," her statement said. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart.