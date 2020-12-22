Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Tim McGraw Shares Rare Photo of His 3 Daughters During Game of Thrones-Themed Dinner

In a rare photo of his entire family, Tim McGraw, his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters had a little fun with a Games of Thrones-themed dinner party. Keep scrolling to see the pics!

By Mona Thomas Dec 22, 2020 2:54 PM
The family that cosplays together, stays together.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Tim McGraw took to social media to share his family's latest dinner theme—and let's just say: winter is here. Let's move this up: "So we had a Game of Thrones themed dinner at home with the kiddos," the 53-year-old "It's Your Love" singer captioned family photo, which included wife Faith Hill. "Merry Christmas!"

In the first pic, singer Faith, 53, portrayed The Night King while her daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie Elizabeth, 22, and Audrey Caroline, 19, dressed up as a dying Joffrey Baratheon, Arya Stark and Sansa Stark respectively. Tim of course took on the beloved Ned Stark.

In the comments, Audrey applauded her family's efforts, writing, "We killed it honestly."

As fans may recall, the McGraw family goes all out for the Christmas holiday with the Academy award winner as the ring leader.

On Dec. 8, the proud dad took to Instagram to share his and Faith's massive Christmas tree. In the three-photo carousel, Tim stood on top a huge ladder which was surely needed to decorate the top of the tree.

photos
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Romance Rewind

Although beautiful, the tree may have put the country star in a tight situation, as he wrote in the photos' caption, "A: Santa's lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas."

While many fans loved tree, others were equally nervous for Time's safety.

"It's beautiful but the way my anxiety is set up..." a fan wrote in the comments. Another added, "Seems safe lol." Someone else joked and accurately noted, "And this is why women live longer than men."

