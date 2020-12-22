Chris Pratt Says His "Victories" Over Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth Will End the "Better Chris" Debate

Chris Pratt has announced that it's time to drop the hammer on the debate over the Hollywood Chrises.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted to social media on Monday, Dec. 21 to boast about his recent success in the charity fantasy football league that he competes in with fellow Marvel hunks Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. The AGBO Superhero League is named for the production company co-founded by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who directed Avengers: Endgame.
"My fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league, if you've been following—I made it into the finals!" Chris Pratt exclaimed on his Instagram Story, which is below. "I'm in the finals! How did this happen?"
As the 41-year-old Everwood alum made it clear, the odds were stacked against him. He explained that the feat has helped him earn $80,000 for his charity, Special Olympics Washington, and that if he wins the title, the purse goes up to $150,000.
"It's a 14-man league," he shared. "I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is?" He then adopted a melancholy voice to lament, "I was picked last—it was very traumatic. Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels."
As Pratt pointed out, he had some very famous competition to surpass before reaching the milestone.
"I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans," the actor gushed. "He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of, Who's the better Chris?"
The Jurassic World performer magnanimously added, "It's one of them," before quipping, "I do have them in body-fat content, though. So I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."
This is not the first time this year that the so-called Hollywood Chrises debate has been a topic of conversation. In October, producer Amy Berg shared images of four movie stars who share the same first name—Chris Pine, Evans, Hemsworth and Pratt—and asked Twitter users to eliminate one.
At that time, many people chose to cut Pratt, with some citing his politics. This led his Marvel co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. to come to the Star-Lord actor's defense.