Chris Pratt Says His "Victories" Over Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth Will End the "Better Chris" Debate

Watch : Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pic of Katherine With Baby Lyla on Her B-Day

Chris Pratt has announced that it's time to drop the hammer on the debate over the Hollywood Chrises.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted to social media on Monday, Dec. 21 to boast about his recent success in the charity fantasy football league that he competes in with fellow Marvel hunks Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. The AGBO Superhero League is named for the production company co-founded by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who directed Avengers: Endgame.

"My fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league, if you've been following—I made it into the finals!" Chris Pratt exclaimed on his Instagram Story, which is below. "I'm in the finals! How did this happen?"

As the 41-year-old Everwood alum made it clear, the odds were stacked against him. He explained that the feat has helped him earn $80,000 for his charity, Special Olympics Washington, and that if he wins the title, the purse goes up to $150,000.

"It's a 14-man league," he shared. "I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is?" He then adopted a melancholy voice to lament, "I was picked last—it was very traumatic. Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels."