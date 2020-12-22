Jennifer Garner Reveals How Her Team Really Reacted to Her Alias Pool Scene Recreation

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Christmas came early for Jennifer Garner's fans when the actress recreated her iconic pool scene from Alias earlier this month.

The Golden Globe winner, who played Sydney Bristow on the ABC TV series from 2001 to 2006, posted her more realistic reimagining of the sexy moment on Dec. 4. Her 2020 version included a modest Speedo swimsuit instead of a bikini, slippers instead of kitten heels and matted hair instead of a slicked back wet look.

However, not everyone was delighted by the funny recreation of the spy show. At the time, Jennifer teased her manager Nicole King Solaka and publicist Meredith O'Sullivan Wasson because she had promised them she'd never share the clip.

The 48-year-old star wrote, "here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post." She added, "At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you."