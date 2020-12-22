See Celebrities and Politicians Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

Watch : Khloe & Scott Stock Up on Coronavirus Prevention Essentials

As 2020 comes to a close, the COVID-19 vaccine is ushering in a renewed sense of hope.

On Monday, Dec. 21, President-Elect Joe Biden received the coronavirus vaccine on live television, following in the footsteps of Vice President Mike Pence.

He and wife Dr. Jill Biden received the first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine at a Delaware hospital, where they expressed their excitement for the future and eased the concerns of hesitant Americans. "I also think that it's worth saying that this is great hope. I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," the former Vice President told the camera. "There's nothing to worry about."

Other famous figures across the globe publicly documented their vaccination experience, Sir Ian McKellen and Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith leading the way in England.

The Lord of the Rings star shared that he feels "very lucky" to be among the first recipients of the vaccine, writing on Instagram, "It's a very special day, Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take up amongst the older generation will be 100%— it ought to be—because you're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to—you're doing your bit for society."