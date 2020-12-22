Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Reunite After 9 Months With a Message to Irish Frontline Workers

Watch : Michael Strahan Talks New TV Show With Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol found their way back to each other after being separated due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now, the couple is taking the time to thank frontline workers in Johnny's hometown of Derry, Ireland for all that they do during these difficult times.

On Dec. 11, Courteney and Johnny shared a video message showing their gratitude.

The Cougar Town alum kicked off the video, saying, "We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you've done this year.

"Well done guys. Thank you so much for all the work," added Johnny. "It's so appreciated. I know it's been a really tough year, but here's to a great 2021 ahead."

Rath Mór Centre is a community and business center that, according to its official Twitter account, promotes "social enterprise, social justice, peace building, wellbeing and inclusive dialogue." On Saturday, Dec. 19, it threw a live streamed Christmas event.