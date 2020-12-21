See the Photo of Shia LaBeouf Kissing Margaret Qualley as He Faces Abuse Allegations

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley put the P in PDA when paparazzi photographed the pair kissing at a Los Angeles airport on Sunday, Dec. 20.
A casually dressed Shia pulled up to the airport in his pickup truck to pick up his rumored girlfriend, Margaret, who immediately planted a kiss on the Transformers actor. Soon enough, their smooch turned into a rather NSFW moment, with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress wrapping her leg around Shia. The love fest continued in the cab of the truck, before the pair sped off.
The pair was previously spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier this summer. They were later revealed to be working together on a project for Margaret's sister, Rainey Qualley, who is more commonly known as the singer Rainsford.
In October, Shia and Margaret starred in an emotional and sexually explicit music video for Rainsford's song "Love Me Like You Hate Me."
In the short film, Shia and Margaret appear entirely nude, acting out a choreographed contemporary dance and sex scene. Rainsford explained her vision for the video, writing on Instagram, "It's filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart."
Now, it seems the onscreen partners are giving things a go in the real world, though neither have addressed the relationship speculation.
Meanwhile, Shia is facing a lawsuit from ex-girlfriend FKA twigs. The English singer accused the 34 year old of allegedly knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease during their relationship and claimed he subjected her to "relentless abuse."
She and Shia met while working on the movie Honey Boy in 2018, after which she said he romanced her with "over-the-top displays of affection." But as their relationship progressed, she claimed he grew increasingly abusive and controlling. "The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney," FKA twigs told The New York Times in a candid interview. "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible."
Following FKA twigs' allegations, the singer Sia also came forward with her own claims against Shia, describing how the Even Stevens actor allegedly "conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single."
Though Shia did not respond to Sia's allegations, he said in an emailed response to The New York Times that many of FKA twigs' allegations are "not true." However, he also wrote, "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."