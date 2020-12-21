Mini Skincare Fridges Are the Cutest Addition To Your Bathroom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The heat and humidity of your bathroom (or your home, if you don't have air conditioning) can be a less than ideal for skincare products. So enter the skincare mini fridge. These adorable, teeny fridges keep your serums, creams and more at an ideal temperature so that they won't go bad, plus give them a cooling touch for de-puffing. Invest in one to see the difference for yourself.
Below, some of the best (and cutest) skincare fridges around from Ulta, Sephora and more.
Beauty Fridge
These fridges that come in three colors have a 10 liter capacity and a carry handle.
Teami Luxe Skin Care Fridge
This fridge with a rose gold finish is cute as it gets.
Vanity Planet Fria Mini Beauty Refrigerator
This fridge with a unique clear door allows you to display all your prettiest skincare essentials.
Chefman Mini Portable Pink Personal Fridge
This affordable fridge has a handle for carrying and comes in four colors.
Frigidaire Retro Mini Fridge
We love the retro look of this fridge which comes in five different colors. It has a carrying handle and viewing window to see what's inside.
Stylpro x Asos Exclusive Beauty Fridge
Check out the chic rose gold handles of this fridge that can hold up to four liters.
Cooluli Infinity Compact Thermo-Electric Cooler and Warmer Mini Fridge
Pick from two different printed doors in this glass-front fridge.
Sephora Collection Skincare Fridge
Sephora's skincare fridge comes in two colors. You can also set it to warm to heat up spa towels and warming masks.
Cooluli UO Exclusive Mini Beauty Refrigerator
This low-noise fridge has a unique lavender hue.
Chefman Mirrored Beauty Fridge
This mirrored fridge has an LED light so it doubles as a makeup mirror. It can be set to hot or cold.
Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty Fridge
This teeny fridge even comes with customizable stickers to decorate it.