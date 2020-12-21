Kourtney Kardashian Channels Romy and Michele's High School Reunion With a Holiday Twist

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Cryptic Quote About an Ex

'Tis the season to channel the '90s.

On Dec. 20, Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with her high school bestie, Ice Cream Castles clothing designer Veronique Vicari Barnes, for an Instagram photoshoot inspired by the 1997 classic comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. In the series of photos, the POOSH founder wore a matching green paisley set, plus teal tights, while Veronique rocked a purple paisley skirt, pink top and matching pink tights. The BFFs, who posed in front of a Christmas tree for one shot, even threw on some silver tinsel for an extra holiday effect.

Kourtney captioned the pics "A Romy and Michele Christmas," while Veronique wrote in her own Instagram caption, "Christmas Time with Kourtney @kourtneykardash #romyandmichelle."

While Kourtney and Veronique got glammed up for this photoshoot, earlier this month the star shared a much more casual picture of her and Veronique lounging near her Christmas tree while donned in all black.

She captioned the photo "high school bestie," to which the designer responded, "Love you so much."