Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Expecting First Baby Together

Watch : Demi Lovato Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement

Wilmer Valderrama has one of his biggest roles coming up: dad!

The That '70s Show alum is expecting his first child with fiancée Amanda Pacheco. The couple announced their big news with help from some maternity photos of the soon-to-be mom and dad, which highlighted Pacheco's baby bump.

"#itsjustus3now," they both captioned their matching Instagram posts announcing the pregnancy. The pictures spurred celebrity friends to shower the expectant couple with well wishes, including Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Valderrama's ex Mandy Moore, who is also currently pregnant with her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's first child.

Jonas commented, "Congratulations! So happy!" Moore added with a handful of heart eyes emojis, "Congrats!!!!!" Turner, who gave birth to her first child in July, wrote on Pacheco's post, "Yesssssss."

As the pair end this year with big news, they also kicked off 2020 with the major announcement that they're engaged.