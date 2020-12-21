Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Adam Brody Reveals If He Will Watch the Gossip Girl Reboot With Leighton Meester

In a new interview, Adam Brody revealed the shows he’s watching with Leighton Meester during the pandemic. Could the Gossip Girl reboot be next on his list?

By Mike Vulpo Dec 21, 2020 6:34 PMTags
TVGossip GirlLeighton MeesterAdam BrodyCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Kristen Bell Teases Her "Gossip Girl" Return

Adam Brody will admit it: He's a little curious about one particular 2021 project.

As excitement continues to build for the Gossip Girl reboot, fans are curious to know if any of the original cast members, like Adam's wife Leighton Meester, who played the ultimate mean girl, Blair Waldorf, will be watching when HBO Max finally releases the show.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Monday, Dec. 21, Adam was asked if he and Leighton will be tuning in, and his answer may surprise you.

"I highly doubt we'll watch it front to back," he shared with the publication. "I don't think we're the audience, but I'm sure we'll dip our toes in."

The new Gossip Girl is set eight years after the original series and follows a new group of students at a New York private school dealing with a new generation of Gossip Girl, who is now all of us thanks to the power of social media.

photos
All the Photos From the New Gossip Girl

Kristen Bell is set to return as the voice of the show's narrator with the original creators writing the pilot for new episodes.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Until then, Adam has a few other different shows he's watching during the pandemic with his wife of six years.

"We just finished The Reagans, I enjoyed that," he revealed. "We watched Mank, the Fincher movie, last night. We watched The CrownThe Vow, [and] Moonbase 8, which I thought was kind of sweet, lovely. And then also randomly in the Tim Heidecker–verse, we just did Beef House, which I really like, which is just like a crystal-meth Full House."

And before you speculate that Adam spends every day on the couch watching movies and TV shows, that's just not the case. The 41-year-old dad has also been spending plenty of quality time with his two children including daughter Arlo, 5. 

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

How Wilmer Valderrama Ended Up Settled Down and Happier Than Ever

3

Shia LaBeouf Shows PDA With Margaret Qualley Amid FKA twigs Lawsuit

"Go Fish was big for a while," he shared. "We've stepped it up to Monopoly Junior. A little piano, a little karaoke. [Our daughter] has flirted with wanting to learn to ride a bike without training wheels and then kind of backs away when it gets real. And then a lot of walks through the neighborhood."

Looks like times have certainly changed for The O.C.'s Seth Cohen.

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

How Wilmer Valderrama Ended Up Settled Down and Happier Than Ever

3

Shia LaBeouf Shows PDA With Margaret Qualley Amid FKA twigs Lawsuit

4

Liam Payne and Fiancée Sing Christmas Tunes on Omegle for Stunned Fans

5

John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Struggles With Addiction