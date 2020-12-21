Kelly Clarkson Reflects on "Hard Year" as She Gives Tips on Avoiding Awkward Holiday Situations

Watch : Kelly Clarkson's Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

Kelly Clarkson is giving her fans the ultimate Christmas present ahead of the holidays.

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum took on a few fan questions on how they can avoid some awkward (and hilarious) family situations.

"I do Christmas with my Dad's not-so-fun side of the family," the "Stronger" singer read. "This year I used quarantine as an excuse to go with my mom's side by telling my aunt we were staying home and then accidentally put her in a group chat about ‘going with the fun ones.' Am I going to hell?"

Kelly hysterically laughed, "No, but you are in so much trouble! Here's the thing: don't lie. Just own it. And then be like—look, maybe this is your opportunity to become the fun ones, you know? Just own it. You can't lie. In that situation you just gotta be like, ‘Sorry, it was a turd statement. I do stand by it, but yeah. Maybe let's do something to turn it around.' A family game maybe, I don't know. You dug that hole and now you're just sitting in it. Happens to the best of us."