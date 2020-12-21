Jennifer Garner Celebrates Dude, Where's My Car? Anniversary With Hilarious Throwback

Watch : "Dude, Where's My Car?" Turns 20: E! News Rewind

Dude, Where's My Car? has officially turned 20. Sweet!

The cult classic starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott officially reached a milestone birthday on Dec. 15 and Wanda—er—Jennifer Garner did not let the anniversary go unacknowledged.

"This week, #DudeWheresMyCar turned twenty (Dude!) and my beautiful friend @marlasokoloff, who played my twin, turned 40 (Sweet!)" the 48-year-old actress celebrated on Instagram. "Holy cow, does that mean I'm just 40, too? #WayToGlowUpWanda#CockeyedOptimists."

In the film, Garner and Marla Sokoloff portray Kutcher and Scott's characters' girlfriends. As Garner pointed out in a throwback interview with E!, "We're the whole reason for the movie, I mean really if you go into it. We're their girlfriend, it's our anniversary and our anniversary presents are in the back of the guys' car." Cue one of the most bizarre searches for an automobile in film history. For Garner, the project marked her sixth film in a long line of iconic movies to come.