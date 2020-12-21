Ed Sheeran Makes His Return to Music With New Song "Afterglow"

After taking some time out of the spotlight, Ed Sheeran is back with new music.
Over the weekend, the Grammy winner teased fans with an upcoming "Christmas present." Then on the morning of Dec. 21, the new dad officially dropped a new song, "Afterglow." Along with the track, the 29-year-old star wrote to his social media followers, "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy!"
"Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's," he added. "Back to dad land for me now, ciao x."
As fans may recall, Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in August. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," Sheeran wrote in a Sept. 1 Instagram post. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."
"Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," he continued. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."
Sheeran announced his daughter's arrival about one year after confirming his marriage to Seaborn on his 2019 album No.6 Collaborations Project.
On "Remember the Name," one of the tracks featured on the album, Sheeran sang, "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick." At the time of the song's release, the private star explained to iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God why he wanted to share the personal news with the world.
"It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," Sheeran said. "So I said, 'Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.' And I was like 'cause someone's going to hear that and be like 'Oh they're married,' and I didn't know how that would be. But, obviously, it's already come out."
Listen to "Afterglow" above!