All the Details on Ariana Grande's One-of-a-Kind Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has a brand new fiancé...and a brand new rock!

On Dec. 20, the "Positions" singer shared on her Instagram that she is engaged to luxury realtor Dalton Gomez, who she began dating earlier this year and confirmed her romance in May in the video for her and Justin Bieber's song "Stuck With U."

"forever n then some," Ariana wrote in the caption of a slideshow that showed her getting cozy with Dalton, as well as photos of her new sparkler.

The unique piece of jewelry appears to be an "elongated 5 carat oval diamond, set at an angle and accented with a pearl," Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, tells E! News of the ring. He adds, "Assuming a high color and clarity combination, a custom ring such as this would retail around $150,000 to $200,000."

Shannon Delaney-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com, shares that the diamond and pearl appear to be set on a thin platinum band. She estimates the ring could "estimate around $200 to 300,000."