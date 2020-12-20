Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Watch : Ariana Grande's New Netflix Documentary First Look

Ariana Grande is closing out 2020 with a bang!

The pop star, who is getting ready to tell-all in her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, seemingly shared a major update in her life: She's engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez after seven months of dating.

Sources close to Ariana confirm to E! News that she and the real estate broker have taken the next step in their relationship. "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," the insider raves. "They could not be more excited."

On Sunday, Dec. 20, the 27-year-old sparked engagement rumors after she posted a series of snapshots on Instagram. In the slideshow, the Thank U, Next singer showed off her massive diamond ring on that finger. The eye-catching jewelry piece featured a large oval cut diamond with a white pearl attached and a gold band.

"forever n then some," she captioned her message.

News of the pair's engagement comes less than a year after they first sparked romance rumors in March 2020. But as fans will recall, they made their official debut as a couple in May in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video "Stuck With U."