Jesse Metcalfe Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark

Watch : Jesse Metcalfe & Cara Santana Break Up Amid Cheating Rumors

Jesse Metcalfe is still going strong with his new honey, just in time for the holidays.

On Dec. 19, the Desperate Housewives alum took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his new girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, babe!" along with several heart emojis.

Corin replied in the comments, "you're the best present."

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago gushed over the couple, calling them her "favourites" in the comments. Others joked that Corin looked a lot like Eva Longoria, who played Jesse's love interest on the hit ABC series.

Jesse, 41, has been dating the 27-year-old since at least August. At the time, a source told E! News that Jesse couldn't "get enough" of the Vancouver-based model.

"Jesse has gotten serious with Corin very quickly," said the source. "He thinks she's amazing and they have been inseparable."

Even though the couple just started seeing each other in 2020, the insider added that they both "feel like they've been together forever" and that "he's crazy about her."