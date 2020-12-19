Why Tayshia Adams Is "Feeling Extra Grateful" Ahead of The Bachelorette Season Finale

Watch : Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette" Final Four Drama

It's been an emotional few months for Tayshia Adams, but going into the Bachelorette finale, the reality star feels nothing but gratitude for her dating show experience.

On Dec. 19, the 30 year old took to Instagram to share a photo of Laguna Beach, along with a lengthy caption.

"I woke up this morning feeling extra grateful. Grateful for my past as it has led me to the now. Grateful for the opportunities that have come into my life over the past several months, allowing endless possibilities," she wrote. "Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you've watched my journey unfold."

Tayshia was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. She went on to romance John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise, but the two split shortly after the show aired. Now, as the lead on The Bachelorette, she's preparing to possibly get engaged in the season finale, or at least walk off into the sunset with one of her suitors.