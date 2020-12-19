Riverdale Star Casey Cott Is Engaged

Christmas came early for Casey Cott.

The Riverdale star shared the exciting news that he's engaged! On Saturday, Dec. 19, the 28-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram after posting a photo of himself and his soon-to-be wife.

The CW star captioned his post with three diamond ring emojis. In the image, the couple smiled from ear-to-ear with the actor's fiancée showing off her round-shaped diamond sparkler. At this time, it's unknown how Casey popped the big question.

Moreover, it remains a mystery as to who Casey's fiancée is. And although the Riverdale star has posted about his relationship on social media, he has kept details about his romance to himself—like when he went from single to taken. Keeping things more private, Casey has never tagged his fiancée in any social media photos.

The two, however, first appeared on Instagram together in May 2019. Plus, they made a rare red carpet appearance in March 2020 at the I Still Believe premiere in Hollywood, Calif.