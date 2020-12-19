Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kourtney Kardashian's Sexy Holiday Photos

No filter!
If there's one thing fans love about Khloe Kardashian, it's that she's not afraid to speak her mind. On Friday, Dec. 18, she did just that and hilariously poked fun at her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.
The Poosh founder took to Instagram and shared a couple of sexy holiday-themed snapshots, in which she cheekily captioned her post, "my presence is a present."
In both of the photos she uploaded, Kourtney donned a festive green velvet dress that had a large red bow with a candy cane at the center of the design. The dress also featured snowflake embroidery, plus, white fluffy trim on the sweetheart neckline and bottom hem.
The reality TV personality tied her lewk together by accessorizing with red leather thigh-high boots and massive ornament-style earrings. All in all, Kourtney's ensemble sleighed.
However, in true Khloe fashion, she decided to troll her sister's sultry photoshoot.
"Can you explain what's happening here," the Good American founder replied and later added, "What is this for?"
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner commented, "Cutie."
In reality, Kourtney's photoshoot was inspired by model and actress Nancy Gould's 1996 Playboy cover. In a previous post, the 41-year-old star shared a side-by-side of her recreation and the magazine. "1966," she captioned her post.
From the accessories to the makeup and hair, Kourtney perfectly emulated Nancy in the glossy.
Kourtney's festive posts have fans especially excited since the famous family recently revealed their annual Christmas celebration is canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," Khloe shared on Twitter on Dec. 6. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."
"Health and safety first though!" she added. "Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."
Earlier this week, a source close to the Kardashians explained some of the family is "heading to the desert for part of the break to get some sun and relaxation."
But just because this holiday season will look different for the Kardashian-Jenners, doesn't mean you can't relive their glorious Christmas cards.