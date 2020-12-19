Gabourey Sidibe Shares Photo of Fiancé Brandon Frankel's Naked Proposal

Watch : Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged!: 4 Things About Her Fiance

Now that's a precious proposal!

In November, Gabourey Sidibe revealed that she was engaged to boyfriend Brandon Frankel. The Oscar-nominated Precious actress shared a few photos of her ring and he posted a pic of a bed covered in rose petals and balloons spelling out, "Will You Marry Me."

Well, it turns out the proposal was a lot naughtier than that! On Friday, Dec. 18, Sidibe combined a birthday tribute to Frankel with a photo of him kneeling on the decorated bed and holding one of the balloons in a very strategic location...while naked.

"Happy Birthday @brandontour!" Sidibe, 37, wrote on Instagram. "You are the funniest, kindest, toughest, most protective man in the world. You're always down for all of my hair brained schemes, from painting your nails, to eating rice noodle rose water ice cream, to ridiculous photo shoots like this 1!"

"Anyone could be the Clyde to my Bonnie but you are the Kel to my Keenon, the Romy to my Michele, and the Bert to my Ernie!" she continued. "I can not wait to drag you into adventures for the rest of our lives! Happy Birthday My Love!"

Sidibe added, "And if y'all want to slide into his DM's, his girl can fight."