Gabourey Sidibe Shares Photo of Fiancé Brandon Frankel's Naked Proposal

Now that's a precious proposal!
In November, Gabourey Sidibe revealed that she was engaged to boyfriend Brandon Frankel. The Oscar-nominated Precious actress shared a few photos of her ring and he posted a pic of a bed covered in rose petals and balloons spelling out, "Will You Marry Me."
Well, it turns out the proposal was a lot naughtier than that! On Friday, Dec. 18, Sidibe combined a birthday tribute to Frankel with a photo of him kneeling on the decorated bed and holding one of the balloons in a very strategic location...while naked.
"Happy Birthday @brandontour!" Sidibe, 37, wrote on Instagram. "You are the funniest, kindest, toughest, most protective man in the world. You're always down for all of my hair brained schemes, from painting your nails, to eating rice noodle rose water ice cream, to ridiculous photo shoots like this 1!"
"Anyone could be the Clyde to my Bonnie but you are the Kel to my Keenon, the Romy to my Michele, and the Bert to my Ernie!" she continued. "I can not wait to drag you into adventures for the rest of our lives! Happy Birthday My Love!"
Sidibe added, "And if y'all want to slide into his DM's, his girl can fight."
Frankel, who turned 36, responded in the comments, "I'm dying...love you to the moon!"
The Empire actress and Frankel, who turned 36, have been together for more than a year. He made his relationship with Sidibe Instagram official in May 2019.
When Sidibe announced their engagement on Nov, 24, she wrote, "It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever."
The actress called Frankel "the funniest man I've ever met" and "The sweetest human to exist."
"@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night," she continued. "The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats' daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!"