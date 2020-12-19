See Nick Jonas' Startled Response to Priyanka Chopra's Question About Changing Her Makeup

Nick Jonas loves Priyanka Chopra just the way she is.
The 28-year-old "Jealous" singer posted a cute video to TikTok on Friday, Dec. 18 that featured the married pair watching a lip-kit tutorial from a beauty influencer whose handle is @rxthism. The post included playful banter between the two as Nick seemed particularly confused by the makeup session they were watching that produced a set of incredibly full lips.
"Should I try that?" Priyanka asked her husband in the footage that is below.
"No!" the still-bewildered Nick replied in no uncertain terms. He captioned the post, "when the lips are already perfect."
It's no secret that Nick would not change a thing about his wife. The couple, who just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Dec. 1, have previously discussed how at ease they feel around each other.
"It's so attractive to me that he has no—he, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered," the 38-year-old Quantico alum explained on Diane von Furstenberg's InCharge with DVF podcast in March. "Like he'll stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they're taking pictures. He'll like, want to see things I've done. Like, he feels so proud."
Nick has similarly made it clear in the past that the pair's aligned values help to bond them together.
##duet with @rxthism when the lips are already perfect. ##priyankachopra? Adderall (Corvette Corvette) - Popp Hunna
"I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those that are always going to be there for you," he told E! News in 2018 about the keys to their successful romance. "We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing."
Obviously, he also realizes that her lips are a beautiful thing, too.