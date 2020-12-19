Liam Payne and Fiancée Maya Henry Make One Direction Fans' Christmas Wish Come True on Omegle

Christmas arrived early for a handful of One Direction fans who were treated to an unexpected holiday-themed performance from Liam Payne.
The 27-year-old star and fiancée Maya Henry, along with a couple friends, stunned Omegle users on Friday, Dec. 18 as they popped up on the video-chat platform to sing some Christmas classics.
"Did a Christmas carol on Omegle to spread Christmas cheer since we are in lockdown," Maya captioned a TikTok video of the group performing. The clip is below.
Among the tunes performed a cappella by Liam and Co. was "Naughty List," his flirty Christmas-themed duet with Dixie D'Amelio that dropped earlier this year.
The footage shows the group also belting out Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and the Wham! favorite "Last Christmas," along with standards "Let It Snow" and "Jingle Bells."
As would be expected, the fans who were lucky enough to stumble upon the impromptu concerts appeared to be floored, with many of them covering their mouths with their hands in awe.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, this has been a year of exciting news for Liam, as his rep confirmed the "Strip That Down" singer's engagement to his model girlfriend in late August. Liam, who shares 3-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, discussed the exciting news during a Good Morning America appearance on Sept. 3.
"We're just really happy," he said at the time. "The last week, I've just had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it seems like a lot of firsts for me really actually, which is great."