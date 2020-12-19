Justin Anderson Says Kristin Cavallari "Never" Slid Into Craig Conover's DMs

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Steamy Cabo Vacation With Jeff Dye: Details!

Justin Anderson is clearing up a certain rumor about his best pal Kristin Cavallari.

Kristin and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll spurred romance speculation earlier this month after Austen left a flirty remark on her Instagram post, and were later seen partying together.

During a Watch What Happens Live appearance on Thursday, Dec. 17, Austen told host Andy Cohen that Kristin had "slid into" his castmate Craig Conover's DMs to let him know she would be in town, and so they all went out for dinner.

But on Dec. 18, Justin took to his Instagram Story to clarify that Kristin did not actually slide into Craig's DMs—or anyone else's, for that matter.

"not the kind thing i should speak about but kristin would never randomly slide into anyone's DM," Justin wrote. "i was a fan of our new friends craig and austen and we visited charleston and met up with them... i pushed for the friendship."

The celebrity hair colorist added, "kristin was along for the ride and no one is hooking up or even flirting. four adults that are friends. let's move on."