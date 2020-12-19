Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Checking In On Where the Love Is Blind Couples Stand

What are Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton up to these days? Well, here's a check in on everyone from Netflix's reality show Love Is Blind. We did some sleuthing so you don't have to.

Love Is Blind made pods cool before the pandemic. 

Though it's hard to believe the dating show premiered this year (we've lived five lifetimes since then), Love Is Blind captured all our hearts when it hit Netflix on Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine's Day.

And if you're obsessed with the wild reality series, you're not alone. It was one of the site's most popular reality series of the year and stayed in Netflix's Top 10 shows in the U.S. for a whopping 47 days, which was the most of any non-kids programming, according to the streaming platform. Thankfully, it was already renewed for a season two and season three.

Now, 10 months after its premiere, we're still so invested in what the six key couples are up to these days. So, we did some digging around to check in on the Atlanta-based pairs that had us believing love could truly be blind. 

Of course, there's the beloved influencer Lauren Speed and scientist Cameron Hamilton, who are still going strong. They took a couples vacay to Grand Velas Riviera Maya over the summer and became "fur baby" parents by welcoming their Airedale Terrier, Mr. Sparx.

In November, Lauren wrote a love note to her sweet hubs on Instagram, saying, "We've made it through one of the craziest years of our lives! We came out stronger than ever." The 33-year-old creator added, "I'm grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me, making me laugh and cry (sometimes simultaneously), everyday teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible."

For more on Lauren and Cameron, tune in to E! on Monday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. when they'll chat on Daily Pop.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are also still married and celebrated their second wedding anniversary in November. Matt wrote, "Here's to 2 years and a million more years together," while Amber (you know, the makeup lover) also paid tribute to her "frustrating-crazy-sweet-handsome hubby."

And while not everyone from the show got hitched, that doesn't mean they haven't found their happily ever after. We're looking at you, Mark Cuevas! Though it didn't work out with Jessica Batten, the fitness pro popped the question to his now-fiancée Aubrey Rainey in November as the pair prepare to welcome their first child, a baby boy.

"I'm so excited to be a dad—seriously one of the proudest moments of my life," Mark told E! News in October. "I'm going to be a protective dad, but also a dad that will always support my child in any endeavor."

As for Jessica, she still adores her wine-drinking pup Payton and is now dating foot and ankle surgeon Benjamin McGrath. The Los Angeles resident recently reflected on her difficult journey on Love Is Blind, which she "never thought I'd be celebrating." 

She wrote on Insta, "As time goes on, I realize all of my experiences whether good or bad set me up to receive and appreciate what life has to offer down the line - at the right time." The Cubs fan continued, "If something horrible happens to make you feel like your life is over, you're finished, done, whatever it is.. There is more."

Read on to see if the show's stars are single or taken.

Cameron and Lauren: Still Married

The pod squad's most solid and seemingly content couple, of course, made it official at the altar, both going through with the marriage (despite some early hesitation on Lauren's part). 

In December 2019, both Cam and Lauren posted vacation photos from Cancun, though they didn't tag each other or post photos of one another. They also happen to be wearing the same pair of sunglasses, so…

But also, Lauren revealed in an interview with Elite Daily that they are still together. "Oh my God. We're so happy," she gushed. "It's just, like, every day we learn more and more about each other, and we honestly fall more and more in love with each other."

Cameron posted a photo from their wedding day, simply captioning the pic, "The happiest day of my life."

Barnett and Amber: Still Married

Despite some chilly feet on Barnett's behalf on the morning of the ceremony, Barnett and Amber exchanged vows in the finale's final wedding. And over a year later, they are still married. 

For their respective Fourth of July Instagram snaps, the husband and wife duo both wore the same American flag cowboy hat.

Netflix
OK, if you thought these two were actually going to end up married at the end of this thing after their many, many struggles (the 10-year age difference, her being attracted to Barnett, Jessica not really being into Mark physically, etc., etc.), well...bless your naive little heart. 

Since their failed wedding, with Jessica being the one to pull the plug (duh), Mark revealed to the New York Post in February 2020 that he had not spoken to Jessica since that day, though he had reached out at one point.  

"I didn't hear back, but to me, it's just sending love out there," he said, adding the LIB experiment was still the "best" thing to happen to him. "Without Jessica, there would not be a Mark of today." As for Jessica, she's moved on with Dr. Benjamin McGrath while Mark announced in October 2020 that he was expecting his first child with fiancée Aubrey Rainey.

Damian and Giannina: Together

Damian delivered one of Love is Blind's most shocking moments when he blindsided Giannina by revealing he didn't think they should get married at the altar. Fortunately, things have taken a turn with the couple together and stronger than ever. 

"29 you so fine and this year, I'M your gift," Giannina wrote on Instagram when celebrating Damian's birthday in June 2020. As for future wedding plans, never say never.

"I wouldn't say that it's out by any means, but if it's done, I want to make sure it's right," Damian shared on E! News' Daily Pop. "I want to make sure it's the wedding of her dreams."

Viewers were surprised when Kelly revealed she didn't feel a real physical attraction for Kenny and chose not to go through with the marriage, much to her family's surprise. 

Since their wedding day, Kenny has moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, while Kelly still lives in Atlanta working as a health and empowerment coach. One of her recent Instagram posts was about being single in your 30s—"I know boundaries now. I love myself so much that I won't just be with a guy bc I'm lonely."

In August 2020, Kenny announced he was engaged to girlfriend Alexandra Garrison. 

Carlton and Diamond: Not Together

While they were one of the six couples to get engaged in the pods (well, at least the six that the producers decided to continue filming with), Diamond and Carlton didn't make it to the end of their trip to Mexico, breaking up in an explosive fight after Carlton revealed to her that he was bisexual. 

But with time, the former engaged couple could end up as friends, with Carlton telling People, "At this point, whatever happens, happens. It would be great. But it takes time I think. I think we both have to still process the way we feel. We still have different views on the way things panned out and what was done wrong."

Diamond added, "We have a lot of growing, both of us, to do and I am willing to grow. I love growing but I feel like we can at least come now to a medium and be able to sit and now talk because this is a very touchy subject. And both of us still get emotional about it. Even though it happened over a year ago, it still feels like it was yesterday."

Mark & LC: Not Together

Back in June 2020, a fan shared a post in Reddit that questioned Mark's relationship status. "My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!" the user wrote while including a screenshot of Mark's picture and another woman who appeared to be on a date.

LC then confirmed that she and Mark had been seeing each other by responding, "This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I've been dating Mark since the beginning of May…Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind…"

The couple would later confirm they were not together. 

