The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has the Best Reaction to Christmas Parody

After 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans know the first family of reality TV inside and out.
Apparently, no one knows their mannerisms better than actor Benny Drama (real name Benito Skinner), who created the most hilarious holiday parody of the Kardashian-Jenner clan—and it's scarily accurate.
So accurate, in fact, that it earned the highest praise from KUWTK stars themselves.
Benito posted A Kardashian Krismas on Instagram and impersonated multiple members of the fam, including Kim Kardashian's ex-bestie Larsa Pippen, who recently went behind their backs and gave an explosive tell-all interview to the Hollywood Raw podcast.
The comedian started his sketch by embodying Kris Jenner dressed in all red, saying, "This year our publicist said we can't have a Christmas Eve party. Instead, we're going to take 60 of our closest 'friends' on a little Christmas vacay," referring to Kim's eyebrow-raising 40th birthday trip to a tropical island in October.
Larsa appeared saying, "Hey, Kim, is this all-inclusive? I forgot my wallet." Wearing futuristic sunglasses, Kim responded, "Larsa, you aren't coming. Has anyone seen Kourtney?"
Cut to Kourtney shopping in Claire's while wearing a pink bow in her hair. "I just literally always wanted this part of my ear pierced," she said, then called out to her TikTok friend and He's All That co-star Addison Rae, who did a quick little TikTok dance.
Back at the house, Khloe talked about organizing Oreo cookies in jars (naturally), to which Kris responded, "Who the f—k is that?" Kim deadpanned, "That's Khloe, mom."
Of course, Krismas wouldn't be complete without Kylie Jenner and her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. In a nod to her Kylie Cosmetics collab with The Grinch, the green villain appeared at the party to surprise Stormi, but it was actually Larsa in disguise.
When the former Real Housewives of Miami star took off her mascot hat, she said sarcastically, "Thanks for the invite, girls! F—king Rob is here!" and added, "Blac Chyna drove me up in her G-Wagen. She sends her love."
We know that was a lot to process, but the story gets even better because the E! stars actually commented on the parody video. Kourtney responded with sobbing emojis and tagged Addison. Khloe wrote, "crying!!!!! Screaming!!!" with several crown emojis.
And when Kris gushed over it and wrote "OMG dying" alongside a heart-eye emoji, Benito responded, "LOVE YOU MOMMY!!!"
Demi Lovato, Caitlin Reilly and Johnny Sibilly also fanned out over the funny vid.
