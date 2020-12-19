The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has the Best Reaction to Christmas Parody

Watch : Kendall Jenner on Holiday Traditions & Kardashian Christmas Card

Merry Christmas, dolls!

After 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans know the first family of reality TV inside and out.

Apparently, no one knows their mannerisms better than actor Benny Drama (real name Benito Skinner), who created the most hilarious holiday parody of the Kardashian-Jenner clan—and it's scarily accurate.

So accurate, in fact, that it earned the highest praise from KUWTK stars themselves.

Benito posted A Kardashian Krismas on Instagram and impersonated multiple members of the fam, including Kim Kardashian's ex-bestie Larsa Pippen, who recently went behind their backs and gave an explosive tell-all interview to the Hollywood Raw podcast.

The comedian started his sketch by embodying Kris Jenner dressed in all red, saying, "This year our publicist said we can't have a Christmas Eve party. Instead, we're going to take 60 of our closest 'friends' on a little Christmas vacay," referring to Kim's eyebrow-raising 40th birthday trip to a tropical island in October.