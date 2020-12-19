Looking Back At Our Favorite TV Shows of 2020

Rejoice, for 2020 is almost over.

We don't know what 2021 will hold, but we know that we'll look back on 2020 as one of the strangest and hardest years ever, much of which was defined by the TV shows we binged while we were trying to distract ourselves at home. The world outside was frightful, but the television was so delightful.

For our year-end list of the TV we loved this year, we chose not to go with the "best" TV shows of the year. Our brains are mush and we didn't have the capacity to watch every TV show this year to determine the best ones. We're here to tell you about the shows we loved the most this year—the shows that kept us sane, or made us feel good, or made us laugh. The shows that might have been bad, technically, but we had a good time watching them anyway. The shows we bonded with friends over or disagreed with strangers on the internet about.

Some of them, we would argue, are in fact the best shows of the year, but some of them certainly are not. And that's fine!