Revisit Drake's Cutest Father-Son Moments With 3-Year-Old Adonis

Drake is giving fans another glimpse into his life as a dad.
The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 17 to share a few rare photos of his son Adonis. The sweet snapshots showed the Grammy winner getting his 3-year-old ready for the day. The father-son duo matched in black ensembles, and Drake tied a blue durag to Adonis' head. Meanwhile, the "Hotline Bling" star's mother, Sandi Graham, stood nearby.
The last time Drake posted a photo of Adonis was in November. The picture showed the artist leaning on the child's shoulder while they enjoyed some quality time together. However, the proud parent tends to shield his little one from the limelight.
Adonis was born in October 2017, but his birth remained a secret until a year later. Drake, who shares the child with Sophie Brussaux, publicly confirmed he's a dad in 2018 when he released his fifth studio album Scorpion. He then proceeded to give his followers small peeks at his day-to-day as a dad. Although, he didn't share photos of his son's face until March 2020.
"It was great to just, you know, share that with the world," Drake said during a May episode of Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne. "It wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, 'You know what? This is just something that I want to do.' I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity' that I gotta like, you know, make everybody live under this blanket."
