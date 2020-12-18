Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Revisit Drake's Cutest Father-Son Moments With 3-Year-Old Adonis

Drake shared another rare photo of his son Adonis on Thursday, Dec. 17. Scroll on to see some of their sweetest family photos.

Drake is giving fans another glimpse into his life as a dad.

The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 17 to share a few rare photos of his son Adonis. The sweet snapshots showed the Grammy winner getting his 3-year-old ready for the day. The father-son duo matched in black ensembles, and Drake tied a blue durag to Adonis' head. Meanwhile, the "Hotline Bling" star's mother, Sandi Graham, stood nearby.

The last time Drake posted a photo of Adonis was in November. The picture showed the artist leaning on the child's shoulder while they enjoyed some quality time together. However, the proud parent tends to shield his little one from the limelight.

Adonis was born in October 2017, but his birth remained a secret until a year later. Drake, who shares the child with Sophie Brussaux, publicly confirmed he's a dad in 2018 when he released his fifth studio album Scorpion. He then proceeded to give his followers small peeks at his day-to-day as a dad. Although, he didn't share photos of his son's face until March 2020.

"It was great to just, you know, share that with the world," Drake said during a May episode of Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne. "It wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, 'You know what? This is just something that I want to do.' I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity' that I gotta like, you know, make everybody live under this blanket."

To see more of their adorable father-son moments, scroll on.

Instagram
Family Time

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

Instagram
First Day of School

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

Instagram
Father's Day

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Instagram
Adonis' Debut

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."

