Match Your Boyfriend in Kim Kardashian's New Unisex Skims Loungewear

There's no need to steal from your boyfriend's closet anymore.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 18, 2020 5:15 PMTags
E-Comm: Skims Boyfriend Unisex loungwearSkims

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Forget mommy and me: The new Skims drop is all about matching your boyfriend. This loungewear by Kim Kardashian comes in men's standard and plus sizes for an oversize look for her, and a true-to-size feel for him. 

Shop these new Boyfriend Collection tanks, T-shirts and boxers with a unisex appeal below so you can stop stealing pieces from his closet already! It's a win-win, we'd say.

Skims Has the Coziest New Mommy and Me Loungewear

Boyfriend Tank

This rib tank with a high scoop neck comes in 11 different colors, as do all the pieces in this collection.

$36
Skims

Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt

This basic long-sleeve T can be worn to sleep or while lounging. 

$48
Skims

Boyfriend T-Shirt

You'll get so much wear out of this simple T.

$42
Skims

Boyfriend Boxer

These stretch jersey boxers have a Skims logo on the elastic and a faux front fly. We're exclusively sleeping in them from here on out.

$26
Skims

