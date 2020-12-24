Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

2020 in Review: Vote for the Music Moments You Can't Stop Thinking About

Still trying to nail the "Toosie Slide" on TikTok? Haven't fully adjusted to this post-"WAP" world quite yet? It's your turn to sound off on the music of 2020.

By Billy Nilles Dec 24, 2020 2:30 PMTags
MusicCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment2020 Year in Review
Watch: Taylor Swift Drops "Willow" Music Video & 31st Birthday Gift From E!

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same. 

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

We've made it to the end. For our last installment in our 2020 in Review series, we wrap things up with a breakdown of all things music. After all, it's only fair that we let you weigh in now that we've named our 20 Best Songs of 2020.

In a world where concerts and nightclubs existed solely in our dreams, we all consumed music a little differently this year. But that doesn't mean our favorite artist left us with nothing to sing about. And over the course of five final polls, you'll get to do just that. Are you still listening to Taylor Swift's folklore on repeat, looking for more Easter eggs in her lyrics? Or is The Weeknd's criminally Grammys-overlooked After Hours more your no-skips cup of tea?

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

You'll get to tell us whether BTS' "Dynamite" music video has dominated the screens of your Club Quarantine or you've been dancing in your own version of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" house. And we know you've got thoughts on the TikTok tracks that've been living in your head rent free. It's time for you to sound off. 

But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun. These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Saturday, Dec. 26, with the results from the entire series set to be revealed three days later.

VEVO; YouTube; Beth Garrabrant / E! Illustration

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

2

Immortal Beloveds: See the Cast of Twilight Then and Now

3

Why Brendan Morais Decided to End His Romance With Tayshia Adams

Poll

2020 in Review: All-Star Collabs

The best all-star collaboration:
"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
26.1%
"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
6.5%
"WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
23.9%
"Savage (Remix)," Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé
19.6%
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez
23.9%
Poll

2020 in Review: Virtual Performances

The virtual performance that made you feel like you were there:
Dua Lipa's Studio 2054
14.3%
BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E concert
32.1%
Lady Gaga at the VMAs
42.9%
Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go livestream
3.6%
Chloe x Halle at the BET Awards
7.1%
Poll

2020 in Review: TikTok Tracks

The TikTok song you couldn't get out of your head:
“Tap In,” Saweetie
14.8%
“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
48.1%
“Toosie Slide,” Drake
3.7%
“Supalonely,” BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton
7.4%
“Say So,” Doja Cat
25.9%
Poll

2020 in Review: No-Skips Albums

The no-skips album of the year:
folklore, Taylor Swift
54.3%
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
11.4%
positions, Ariana Grande
11.4%
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
5.7%
After Hours, The Weeknd
17.1%
Poll

2020 in Review: Music Videos

The music video that turned your living room into the club:
"Dynamite," BTS
38.2%
"WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
14.7%
"Yo Perreo Sola," Bad Bunny
5.9%
"How You Like That," BLACKPINK
8.8%
"Physical," Dua Lipa
32.4%

Be sure to check back on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when we'll share the results!

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

2

Dominic West & Family Reunite For Xmas Card After Lily James Scandal

3

Matt James' Wild Bachelor Trailer Reveals Kisses and Violence

4

Immortal Beloveds: See the Cast of Twilight Then and Now

5
Exclusive

Amber Portwood Teases Big Move in Shocking Teen Mom OG Trailer