Carrie Underwood Reveals the Surprising Christmas Gift She Asked Husband Mike Fisher For

Watch : Carrie Underwood & Hubby Mike's Secret to Enjoying Quarantine

Carrie Underwood might just be the champion of Christmas.

During the Thursday, Dec. 17 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Grammy winner shared the background story to the one Christmas gift she really wanted from her husband, professional hockey player Mike Fisher.

"I wanted cows. I grew up with cows and I love them," the star explained. "They're like big dogs to me. They're probably my favorite animal if I had to pick one. And I've always wanted them."

So, when Mike asked Carrie what she wanted for Christmas, she replied, "Cows. Get me two, just, pet, useless cows.'"

Host Seth Meyers laughed, as he considered his wife Alexi asked for cows as a gift, and said, "Now, I will admit that if Alexi asked me to do that, I would not have any sense of what the next step is to buy cows. How quickly did your husband manage to procure the cows?"