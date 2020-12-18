Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

Three months after Jessica Szohr announced her pregnancy, the Gossip Girl alum has shared if she's having a baby boy or a girl. Scroll on to find out.

Good morning, Upper East Siders! Jessica Szohr has some exciting baby news to share.

In recent Instagram posts, the Gossip Girl alum—who's expecting her first child with hockey pro Brad Richardson—revealed that she's having a....baby girl! Alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, the 35-year-old actress wrote, "We can't wait to meet you, baby girl!" In another recent post, Szohr could be seen having a dance party. "Dance sesh with my favorite girl," she captioned the video, adding "#babymamadance."

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the mommy-to-be took to her Instagram Story to share that she's "nervous" to breastfeed. In fact, she's taking a breastfeeding class to help her prepare. "I'm just nervous, I'm nervous to breastfeed," she told her followers. "Is that wrong?"

Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams on the hit CW series, first announced her pregnancy in September. Alongside a photo of Richardson leaning in to kiss her baby bump, Szohr wrote, "Full of joy!" As fans may recall, the couple went public with their relationship in 2019.

photos
All the Photos From the New Gossip Girl

In early 2020, Szohr took to Instagram to pay tribute to her boyfriend in a sweet message. "I am thankful for you today and everyday!" she began. "I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn't mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him!"

On Dec. 13, Szohr shared a cute PDA photo with her leading man, writing, "The ultimate gift: Love :) You make our world brighter than I could have ever imagined! Thank you, baby."

As the couple awaits the arrival of their baby girl, let's take a look at where more of your fave Gossip Girl stars are now!

The CW; Mike Pont/Getty Images for A+E
Penn Badgley

Lonely Boy no more! Badley, who portrayed Dan Humphrey (aka Gossip Girl) on the CW series, has been making headlines for his hit series, You.

On a more personal note, Badgley is also a married man. The actor tied the knot with Domino Kirke, the sister of actress Jemima Kirke, in Feb. 2017. They welcomed their first baby together this year.

The CW; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Leighton Meester

The actress, who portrayed Blair Waldorf, has been making a splash in the comedy world in recent years, starring in ABC's Single Parents. Meester, who married actor Adam Brody (aka The O.C.'s Seth Cohen) in 2014, is also a parent IRL. Meester welcomed her first child with Brody, a baby girl named Arlo, in 2015. And, in 2020, the couple welcomed a son together.

In May 2019, Meester talked to E! News about possibly returning for a GG reboot. "No one's every talked to me about it except for in interviews and I always say the same: I never say never, so I don't know," Meester told E! News. "No one's sent me that information, it's coming from you."

The CW; Corbis via Getty Images
Blake Lively

The actress, who portrayed Serena van der Woodsen, has been keeping very busy since the end of Gossip Girl. A few months prior to the 2012 finale, Lively tied the knot with actor Ryan Reynolds. The couple now are proud parents to three daughters. Professionally, Lively has starred in hit movies The Age of AdalineThe Shallows and A Simple Favor in recent years.

The CW; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Chace Crawford

For six seasons, viewers swooned over Crawford's character Nate Archibald on the CW series. Since the finale, Crawford has starred in ABC's Blood & Oil, as well as films Eloise and All About Nina. He's now stars in the Amazon original series The Boys.

The CW; Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Kristen Bell

Will Bell return as the voice of Gossip Girl in the reboot? We'll have to wait and see about that! But fans fell in love with Bell as the snarky voice of the blogger over the years. Since the finale in 2012, Bell has tied the knot with longtime love Dax Shepard, with who she shares two daughters. In the acting world, Bell has starred in The Good PlaceA Bad Moms Christmas, and she's also the voice of Anna in Frozen and Frozen 2

The CW; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi
Sebastian Stan

Remember when Sebastian Stan was on Gossip Girl? That's right, the actor appeared in 11 episodes of the CW series as Carter Baizen, from 2007 to 2010. Since his time on the show, Stan has become a household name thanks to his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Captain America and Avengers films.

The CW; JB Lacroix/WireImage
Ed Westwick

Westwick rose to fame as Chuck Bass on the CW series. He went on to star in 2013's Romeo & Juliet as well as the 2015's Wicked City. He also stars in the TV series White Gold.

In the fall of 2017, the Los Angeles Police Department started an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against Westwick. After being accused of rape, Westwick denied the allegations in a since-deleted social media post. In July 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to prosecute Westwick.

The CW; Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hilary Duff

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Duff made a guest appearance on GG. In her six-episode arc, Duff appeared as Hollywood star Olivia Burke who sparked a romance with Dan while at NYU. 10 years later, Duff is the star of her own hit TV series, Younger. She's married to Matthew Koma, with who she shares daughter Banks with. (They're expecting baby no. 2!) She's also mom to son Luca from her relationship with Mike Comrie.

The CW; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Jessica Szohr

Szohr burst onto the Hollywood scene with her breakout role as Vanessa Abrams in GG. Since that time, the actress has appeared in films The Internship, Ted 2 and Two Night Stand. She's also been in TV shows Kingdom, Shameless and The Orville. She is currently expecting her first baby with hockey pro Brad Richardson.

