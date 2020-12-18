Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

This Teen Mom star is going to be a mom once again.

Cheyenne Floyd, who appeared on Teen Mom OG from 2018 to 2019, is expecting baby No. 2.

She welcomed her Instagram-famous daughter Ryder with her ex Cory Wharton in April 2017. Now she's embarking on a new parenthood journey with partner Zach Davis.

The 28-year-old shared multiple pics from her romantic, beachy photoshoot with Zach and Ryder on Thursday, Dec. 17. A sun-kissed video announcement showed her clutching her baby bump while wearing a beautiful white dress.

Cheyenne said on Instagram that she's feeling "blessed" to be expecting after wishing for the moment to come. "The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible," she wrote. "Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning."