Amal Clooney Promises George She’ll "Never" Do This Again for the "Sake of Our Marriage"

All marriages need work, even that of power couple Amal and George Clooney.

Though the parents of two seem like they've got it all figured out, Amal revealed the one thing that she's vowing to never do again for the "sake of our marriage."

The lawyer was speaking on Wednesday, Dec. 16, for the virtual book launch of her 1,000 page legal text The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law, which she published with fellow professor Philippa Webb.

The conversation turned toward the hard work it took the scholars to pen the book, and Amal promised she would never put her husband through the journey again.

"I also want to just end by thanking my husband, George. I know this process seemed interminable to him, especially since I was always so sure that this was 'the very last drafting session,' over and over again," she said during the talk with The International Bar Association and Oxford University Press, according to Entertainment Tonight.