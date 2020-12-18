Amal Clooney Promises George She’ll "Never" Do This Again for the "Sake of Our Marriage"

All marriages need work, even that of power couple Amal and George Clooney.
Though the parents of two seem like they've got it all figured out, Amal revealed the one thing that she's vowing to never do again for the "sake of our marriage."
The lawyer was speaking on Wednesday, Dec. 16, for the virtual book launch of her 1,000 page legal text The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law, which she published with fellow professor Philippa Webb.
The conversation turned toward the hard work it took the scholars to pen the book, and Amal promised she would never put her husband through the journey again.
"I also want to just end by thanking my husband, George. I know this process seemed interminable to him, especially since I was always so sure that this was 'the very last drafting session,' over and over again," she said during the talk with The International Bar Association and Oxford University Press, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Amal continued, "The book drafting took place at all his filming locations and throughout the process he was not only patient but so wonderfully encouraging and inspiring."
"I really did not need another example of how amazing he is but this process provided one," the Columbia Law School professor added. "I think he's watching this downstairs in the kitchen, so I just want to say 'thank you.' For my side, I can promise for the sake of our marriage that I will never do this again."
Apparently, George is more than happy with how their relationship is going six years after saying "I do." He admitted last month that she kept him on his knees for 20 minutes while she pondered his "out of the blue" proposal all those years ago.
The Midnight Sky actor told CBS' Sunday Morning, "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."
The 59-year-old also dished to GQ about his life, "I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal."
He further explained how he's prioritizing their 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, who turned his life upside down in the best way possible. "I had to turn my office, which I loved into a nursery. It's a terrible thing," he joked to Jimmy Kimmel this month.
However, they've certainly fessed up to making mistakes as parents. George admitted on Jimmy's show that he and Amal "armed them with a special language" by allowing the kids to learn Italian fluently when neither parent speaks it. "We did a really dumb thing," he said.
Welp, you live and you learn.