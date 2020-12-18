Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

NBA Player Damian Lillard's Nursery for His Twins Is Better Than a Slam Dunk

As Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and his fiancé Kay’La Hanson prepare to welcome the birth of their twins, E! News got a sneak peek inside their nursery.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 18, 2020 3:30 PMTags
BabiesSportsPregnanciesLife/StyleHomeBasketballCelebrities
Damian Lillard's twins are about to score with their new nursery.

As the Portland Trail Blazers player prepares to welcome two babies with his fiancée Kay'La Hanson in the coming weeks, there's one big thing to do. If you didn't already guess, it's time to get the babies' room ready.

With help from Pottery Barn Kids, the couple was able to create a peaceful room that will soon be filled with memories. And in a special surprise, E! News was able to get an early sneak peek of the special room before the twins arrive.

From stars and clouds hanging above the cribs to an extra wide dresser that will make any organizer envious, this couple thought of everything as they prepare to expand their family. 

"I'm a DADDY DADDY now," Damian, 30, wrote on Instagram back in August when confirming his fiancée was expecting twins. "Happy for another boy but this girl gone hit different."

But don't take our word for it. Keep scrolling below and get a tour of this nursery that deserves a trophy of its own.

George Barberis for Pottery Barn Kids
Jump for Joy

When it comes to Damian Lillard and fiancée Kay'La Hanson's nursery, it's a slam dunk for any lucky baby. 

George Barberis for Pottery Barn Kids
A Perfect View

When mama needs a rest, we have a feeling she will be sitting comfortably in her dream swivel glider and ottoman. As for the babies, they will love the stars and cloud ceiling mobile above their cribs. 

George Barberis for Pottery Barn Kids
A Friendly Friend

The couple's baby nursery isn't complete without a plush llama watching over the family. 

George Barberis for Pottery Barn Kids
Countdown to Twins

The happy family is all smiles as they complete the baby nursery before Kay'La's due date. 

George Barberis for Pottery Barn Kids
Double the Storage

When shopping with Pottery Barn Kids, the NBA player and his fiancée picked up two Lennox extra wide dresser and topper sets for clothes and other personal items. 

George Barberis for Pottery Barn Kids
House to Home

Mission accomplished! This couple won big when it came to their nursery. In fact, the couple's first child Damian Jr. lucked out too.

George Barberis for Pottery Barn Kids
Story Time

When the twins arrive to their bedroom, they can look forward to many bedtime stories from their mom and dad. 

George Barberis for Pottery Barn Kids
Sleep Tight

When Damian and Kay'La welcome their twins, the couple will have two Lennox convertible cribs for the little ones to catch some rest. And yes, that animal bedding is available. 

