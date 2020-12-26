Inside Nikki and Brie Bella's Biggest Year Yet

Watch : Brie & Nikki Bella's Newborn Sons Make Cute Cousins in New Pics

2020 may've been an unconventional year, but it's been a great one for the Bella Twins.

In fact, this year kicked off with Brie Bella and Nikki Bella releasing a joint pregnancy announcement as they were due a week-and-a-half apart. While Nikki was expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, Brie was expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki told People at the time. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

Chiming in, Brie shared with the publication, "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

The twins went on to welcome their baby boys, named Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson, a day apart.

Prior to the Total Bellas season six premiere, Nikki quipped, "The season's incredible...I'm just really excited to share this journey with everyone. And that I get to spread my legs open for the world!"