Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and More Stars Show Off Their Family's Matching Holiday Pajamas

From Brie Bella and Reese Witherspoon, to Johnny Bananas and Tia Mowry, see which stars are getting in the holiday spirit with matching pajamas.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 21, 2020 3:00 PMTags
FashionChristmasHolidaysCelebrities
Watch: Wonderful Holiday 2020 Gift Ideas

Getting cozy has never been so fashionable.

If you're scrolling through Facebook or going through your holiday cards, chances are you've seen families and couples dress to impress in matching pajamas. In fact, many famous celebrities are taking part in the trend as they celebrate Christmas and the cold winter months. 

So what's the cause of this new obsession? 

"I'd say the obsession is more on the part of the girl and wanting a cute Instagram photo," Johnny Bananas told E! News after rocking his own PJ joggers with girlfriend Morgan Willett. "I mean how often do you hear a guy saying, 'Hey honey, let's get matching PJs and sit in front of the Christmas tree?' None the less, I still support it."

And he's not alone! From Leslie Odom Jr. and Mario Lopez's families to Jessica Alba and Kylie Jenner's crew, we compiled all of the Hollywood stars getting in the spirit with unique pajamas. 

photos
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Keep scrolling to see what's in style and where you can find a festive pair for yourself in our gallery below

Instagram
Johnny Bananas

"Sleigh All Day," The Challenge star wore on Instagram when wearing matching Banana Swag pajamas with his girlfriend Morgan Willett.

"In the past I was never a fan of matching pajamas, until I made my own," Johnny shared with E! News. "Now I see what all the rage is about! I think this is the first time I've told my girlfriend, 'Hey, let's put on matching Christmas PJs and take pictures!' They're comfy, they're warm, they're festive...they're bananas!" 

JJ Velasquez
Heathe Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa

"It's that time again!!" the Selling Sunset star wrote. "Matching jammies. Thank you to my fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa for being a bad ass & wearing whatever I tell him to. because we got the cutest pic with the cutest kids." 

Instagram @nikkiryanphotography
Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd

"Our 1st Cheesy Christmas Photos," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram. "It's funny, when I was single I remember saying 'when I become a parent I'm never going to do those stupid, pathetic matching-PJ ridiculous photoshoots!' ...and here I am proud as punch to post these here on IG many years late." 

Instagram @mo_storyteller
Kirk Franklin

"Celebrating what REALLY matters this season...FAMILY," the gospel singer wrote on Instagram. "#haveablessedchristmas" 

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

When it's time to cook for the holidays, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her daughter Stormi Webster wear matching pajamas from Hanna Andersson. 

Instagram
Jessica Alba

"I really wanted our holiday card to have a personal touch and @minted had the perfect design for us to make our own," the actress shared on Instagram after her family posed in matching plaid pajamas for their holiday card. 

The Children's Place
Brie Bella

"We honestly could not pick which PJ style (out of 20!) we loved most," the Total Bellas star shared online as her family wore matching looks from The Children's Place.

The Children's Place
Tia Mowry

"You guys know me... any time I can spend more time with my family, I'm in!" the Sister, Sister star explained. "That's why when @childrensplace wanted to partner for the launch of their newest Holiday Matching Family PJ's, I had to say yes!"

Carters
Leslie Odom Jr.

"The holidays are the most magical time of year and many of us could use some extra cheer this year," the Hamilton star wrote online as his family posed in pajamas from Carters.

The Children's Place
Mario Lopez

"The Lopez Fam Bam are ready for the holidays!" the Saved by the Bell star wrote online. "@childrensplace are killin' it with their new Holiday Matching Family PJ Collection!" 

Instagram
DeAnna Pappas

While watching HBO Max with her husband, the Bachelor Nation member sports matching holiday pajamas on the couch. 

Courtesy of Carter’s
Whitney Port

The Hills: New Beginnings star enjoys some holiday cooking with her son while matching in Carter's pajamas. 

Instagram
Jessica Hall

"Even though I love to poke fun at his fantastic outfit choices, our love is deep and it always will be," the TV personality (wearing Soma Intimates) wrote on Instagram while gushing over her husband. 

Instagram @jeffnelsonphoto
Teddi Mellencamp

For her 2020 holiday card, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her family wore pajamas from The PajamaGram Company

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Shia LaBeouf Shows PDA With Margaret Qualley Amid FKA twigs Lawsuit

3

John Krasinski’s Some Good News Returns With Celeb Guests

4

Kristen Wiig Plays Home Alone 2's Pigeon Lady on SNL

5

Kelly Clarkson Reflects on “Hard Year” Ahead of the Holidays