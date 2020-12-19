See Khloe Kardashian & BFF Malika Haqq's LOL-Worthy Baby Shower KUWTK Bonus Scene

Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

A brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres in 2021, but in the meantime, E! is bringing you a bonus scene that's sure to make the wait less boring.

In the never-before-seen clip, Khloe KardashianKhadijah Haqq and more of Malika Haqq's close friends are celebrating one of her baby showers. As E! readers may recall, at the time, Malika was pregnant with her first child—a baby boy named Ace Flores, who she and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis welcomed into the world on Mar. 14—and though she'd already thrown a lavish baby shower, the reality TV personality wanted to get together with her nearest and dearest for a more lowkey occasion.

Khloe can be seen leading the charge at the gathering, telling the ladies that they're about to have some baby-themed fun.

"Yes, it's time for us to play a little game I found," the Good American mogul explains in a confessional. "The game is super simple, just to see how well you know babies. Malika is nine months pregnant and having labor pains, so today we're gonna chill, we're gonna relax and that's it." 

The name of the game is "Oh Baby True or False," and the women quickly learn that it's not going to be as easy as they thought, especially since they only have 60 seconds to fill out their individual game cards. 

E!

Once everyone's done, Khloe is ready to tell everyone how they did. 

"Babies are born without kneecaps," True Thompson's mom reads from the sheet, prompting everyone to answer "false." 

Nope! It's a real fact. "All that damn kicking this kid does, he doesn't have kneecaps?" Malika jokes. "That's shocking."

Another piece of trivia has to do with a supposed 22-pound-baby, who, as Khloe reveals, was indeed real. "Is that person still alive?" Khadijah asks, followed by Khloe's comment, "That vagina has to be f--ked up."

Toward the end of the clip, Malika decides to take advantage of her friends' knowledge that she could go into labor at any point. She gets up from the table, walks into the bathroom and out of nowhere, screams like she's in pain. 

Of course, when everyone rushes in, she can't help but laugh. "Just kidding!" Malika says. 

Their response? "F--k you Malika."

Get more Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

