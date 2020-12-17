Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Watch Victoria Beckham’s Family Christmas Card Go Awry in Very Relatable Moment

Victoria Beckham had a little trouble rounding up her four children (and three dogs!) when trying to orchestrate the Beckham family Christmas card this year. Watch the funny behind-the-scenes video.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 17, 2020 10:57 PM
The Beckhams! They're just like us.

Victoria Beckham shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at the making of her family's 2020 Christmas card, and it basically sums up this crazy year. 

In her Instagram video from Thursday, Dec. 17, their three dogs were running wild with tails wagging. Meanwhile, her and David Beckham's four children stood by the tree, seemingly unsure how to pose. 

The fashion designer started off by questioning her kids' outfits, asking her 21-year-old son, "Brooklyn, are you sure you don't want to put trousers on?" when he was wearing drawstring shorts. He responded, "No."

Then 15-year-old Cruz held up his ugly Christmas sweater, which had mom's stamp of approval. "Excellent, that sums up your personality," she said. 

"Dogs, sit!" Victoria hollered. "It's a Christmas card, guys. This is meant to be a nice thing to do." 

Her daughter Harper, 9, said, "This is a very sad Christmas," adding, "Look at the tree," pointing to the sky-high evergreen.

Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

The 46-year-old mum responded, "It's not a very sad Christmas. It's a lovely Christmas. Pick up a dog!" She later humorously added, "Why is it so difficult!"

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

When the group, which also included her 18-year-old son Romeo, all got into place, she praised her kids and sang "Fa la la la la" to lift their spirits before the camera clicked. 

Clearly, rounding up four kids and three pups is no easy task, even for a super star. 

"never work with kids or animals!!" the former Spice Girl wrote on her post.

She shared the final product on Thursday as well, and wrote alongside their Christmas card, "Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us." 

Not pictured was Posh Spice's soon-to-be daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn got engaged to the 25-year-old actress in July.

The model paid tribute to his bride-to-be after he popped the question, writing on Insta, "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day" and "I love you baby xx."

Victoria seems to be more than welcoming of Nicola. She told Lorraine on Dec. 9, "She's just wonderful. She's sweet. She's kind." The glam master added that her eldest boy has "found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with."

Watch the Beckhams' Christmas video above, and see more of the best celeb holiday cards below. 

Instagram
Brandi Redmond

"Happy Holidays!!!!" the Real Housewives of Dallas star shared on Instagram. "As good as it gets and so thankful to be exiting 2020 soon." 

Matt Porteous
Prince William & Kate Middleton

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year," the couple's official Instagram revealed

Instagram
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

"I really wanted our holiday card to have a personal touch and @minted had the perfect design for us to make our own," the Honest Company founder wrote. "My dear friend @justincoit hooked it up major!!!" 

Clarence House
Prince Charles & Duchess Camilla

"Here is this year's official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall," Clarence House wrote on Instagram. "The photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland." 

Instagram
Jade Roper

"Cue Mariah, 'All I want(ed) for Christmas, is youuuuuu!!'" the Bachelor in Paradise star shared with her followers. "Had to make our little gift the star of our holiday card this year! Every year we order our cards from @minted because they never disappoint with the gorgeous, custom styles their artists design." 

Instagram @brittanybrockiephotography
Zach Nichols & Jenna Compono

The newly engaged stars of The Challenge celebrate the holidays with a heartfelt card. 

Instagram
Maya Vander

"Our family has been growing so quick it's been hard to keep our holiday cards up to date," the Selling Sunset star shared on Instagram. "Thankfully this year, @minted has us covered!" 

Instagram @jeffnelsonphoto
Teddi Mellencamp

Check your mailbox for this years Holiday Cards! No, actually don't," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joked on Instagram while wearing The PajamaGram Company. "I didn't get around to mailing them. Love you though."

Instagram @joecarlosphotography
Eva Marcille

"Happy Holidays from our family to yours," the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote on Instagram when revealing her holiday card from Joe Carlos Photography. "'When times are good, be grateful, and when times are tough, be graceful.' #sterlingsays #thesterlings." 

Instagram @AlexJay
Amanda Kloots

"God bless you this holiday season," The Talk co-host shared when revealing her holiday card from Minted. "May you have a safe and healthy new year too!"

@kylemeredith/Twitter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

"Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore," the music superstar wrote while showcasing her three cats. "Love Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management."

Instagram
Tori Spelling

"In our family the holidays officially kick off when we make our holiday card," the 9021OMG podcast host wrote. "Once again, @SimplytoImpress delivered in the most beautiful and creative way!"

Instagram
Jillian Harris

"Something I look forward to each and every year is designing our family Christmas cards through @minted!," The Bachelorette star wrote online. "Honestly, the hardest thing about this WHOLE process is getting your entire family to stand still, look at the camera, and SMILE at the same time." 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Oh, what a year!" the actress wrote. "But through it all, there is so much to be grateful for. No one helps us to share Christmas cheer quite like @SimplytoImpress."

Instagram
Denise Richards

"This year more than ever, I wanted to find the perfect card to send our love to friends and family," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote. "And WOW did @simplytoimpress shine!" 

Instagram @caralovellophotovideo
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star showcases her three growing kids in a festive holiday card. 

Instagram
Sonequa Martin-Green

"Our family is now complete and we are feeling the LOVE," The Walking Dead star shared online. "So we're doing holiday cards for the first time ever! And it's gonna be easy to share this little token of our love thanks to @simplytoimpress." 

Instagram
Kyle Richards

"I'm absolutely obsessed with our 2020 holiday cards from @SimplytoImpress!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram. "While we weren't able to see many friends & family in person this year, we are definitely reaching out to all of them with holiday greetings."

