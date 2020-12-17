Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

See Where Hayden Panettiere, Ali Larter and More Heroes Stars Are Now

Ex-Heroes actor Leonard Roberts recently penned a personal essay about his 2007 firing from the show. See what he and his former co-stars have been doing in their lives and careers.

Heroes, Cast, Ali Larter, Leonard RobertsNBC

Former Heroes cast member Leonard Roberts recently penned a personal essay about his 2007 firing from the show, detailing a past conflict with co-star Ali Larter and feelings of being the target of racist behavior.

The actress later issued a public apology to the actor. NBC, which co-produced the show between 2006 and 2010, has not responded publicly to Roberts' claims.

"I had hoped to one day be able to reflect on my Heroes experience from a fulfilled, gainfully employed and less angering place, having left the whole ordeal in my rearview," Roberts wrote in his essay, published by Variety on Wednesday, Dec. 16. "While that's not my reality, the larger moment we find ourselves in compels me to share. For this to become a true turning point, we will all have to engage in a more substantive way."

After leaving the show, the actor continued his career mostly in television.

Check out more details about his life post-Heroes and find out what the rest of the show's cast has been doing since the series ended its four-season run 10 years ago.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

After starring as Claire Bennet for the show's 75 episodes, Hayden Panettiere went on to star in Scream 4 before landing another starring role in the country music drama Nashville, which aired for six seasons until 2018.

Panettiere famously dated her Heroes co-star Milo Ventimiglia during the show's run. The actress was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Wladimir Klitschko from 2009 to 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Kaya, in 2014. In 2015 and 2016, she underwent treatment for postpartum depression. In 2018, she started dating Brian Hickerson. They split in 2020.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Johnny Louis/Getty Images
Jack Coleman

After playing Hayden Panettiere's character's dad in the iconic series, Jack Coleman acted in a slew of TV shows like The Vampire DiariesCastleThe Office, Burn NoticeScandal, and How to Get Away with Murder. He also returned to the franchise in 2015 when he reprised his role for Heroes Reborn and Heroes Reborn: Dark Matters.

Coleman and actress Beth Toussaint are parents to a daughter.

Michael Muller/NBCU Photo Bank, Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Milo Ventimiglia

After playing Peter Petrelli, who had the ability to absorb other powers, Milo Ventimiglia could be found as the voice actor behind Wolverine in Wolverine and Marvel Anime before returning on-screen in roles in Mob City, The Whispers, Gotham and Chosen.

Of course, now he is most known for playing the perfect husband of Jack Pearson in This Is Us.

NBC; Getty Images
Leonard Roberts

The actor played D.L. Hawkins on the show. His character debuted in the first season and was killed off in season two. In December 2020, he penned an essay detailing his firing, a conflict with his onscreen wife Ali Larter and feelings of being the target of racist behavior. The actress later apologized to him.

After leaving Heroes, Roberts continued his acting career mostly on television, appearing as The Client List, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Mom, The Magicians and 9-1-1. In his essay, published by Variety, he noted that he is a father to a daughter.

Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Masi Oka

After portraying Hiro Nakamura, Masi Oka found a long-time home on the rebooted Hawaii Five-0. He played Max Bergman on the series, which ran from 2010 to 2019.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Ali Larter

The Final Destination and Legally Blonde actress was already a star when she came to Heroes, and has continued to work in TV in shows like Legends, Pitch, and The Rookie. Larter also starred in the Resident Evil sequels Resident Evil: Afterlife and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well.

In 2009, the actress married actor Hayes MacArthur. They have two children.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto's star totally rose after Heroes with a compelling arc in American Horror Story and on the big-screen as Spock in the rebooted Star Trek franchise. He also appeared on the AMC series NOS4A2 and Girls and voiced a character on Big Mouth. He is also involved in the 2021 animated superhero series Invincible.

Quinto dated Frozen and Glee actor Jonathan Groff for about a year until 2013. Quinto later dated Miles McMillan for almost six years.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank, Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Kristen Bell

While she was only in 13 episodes, Kristen Bell made an impression as Elle Bishop and we've only seen her star rise since with major roles in the Frozen films and as the lead of the critically-acclaimed shows Veronica Mars, House of Lies and The Good Place. She lives with husband and fellow actor Dax Shepard and their two daughters.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Eric McCandless/ABC/Kobal/Shutterstock
Adrian Pasdar

Adrian Pasdar has stayed booked and busy since Heroes end, voicing Marvel's Tony Stark in all sorts of projects like the Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assembly animated series. Pasdar also has appeared on screen, too, notably as Glenn Talbot in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for four years. He also starred on the series Supergirl and Grand Hotel.

In 2000, he married Natalie Maines of The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks. The two, parents to two sons, split in 2017 and finalized a divorce in 2019.

Mitch Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Mike Coppola/NBCU Photo Bank
Sendhil Ramamurthy

After playing Mohinder Suresh for a whopping 63 episodes, Sendhil Ramamurthy appeared on shows such as Covert Affairs, Beauty and the Beast and Mindy Kaling's series Never Have I Ever. Ramamurthy also reprised his role for Heroes Reborn in 2015.

The actor and wife Olga Sosnovska are parents to two children.

Mitch Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Greg Grunberg

After playing the telepathic Matt Parkman, Greg Grunberg appeared in episodes of Love Bites, Masters of Sex, The Client ListCastle Rock and Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. The actor also reprised his role in Heroes: Reborn. In addition, Grunberg starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, both of which were directed by his childhood friend J.J. Abrams, and in the movie Star Trek Beyond.

Grunberg and wife Elizabeth Dawn Wershow are parents to three sons.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
James Kyson

James Kyson's career post-Ando Masahashi included guest star roles on shows like Hawaii Five-0, JustifiedLovecraft Country and more, but also has voiced characters in many of the biggest video games in the industry, like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

He and singer and neuroscientist Jamee Kyson have been married since 2015.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank,Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Cristine Rose

Since Cristine Rose said goodbye to Heroes, she's starred on shows such as How I Met Your Mother, Trial & Error, How to Get Away With Murder and the HBO series Sharp Objects. She also reprised her role in Heroes: Reborn.

