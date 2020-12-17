See Where Hayden Panettiere, Ali Larter and More Heroes Stars Are Now

Former Heroes cast member Leonard Roberts recently penned a personal essay about his 2007 firing from the show, detailing a past conflict with co-star Ali Larter and feelings of being the target of racist behavior.

The actress later issued a public apology to the actor. NBC, which co-produced the show between 2006 and 2010, has not responded publicly to Roberts' claims.

"I had hoped to one day be able to reflect on my Heroes experience from a fulfilled, gainfully employed and less angering place, having left the whole ordeal in my rearview," Roberts wrote in his essay, published by Variety on Wednesday, Dec. 16. "While that's not my reality, the larger moment we find ourselves in compels me to share. For this to become a true turning point, we will all have to engage in a more substantive way."

After leaving the show, the actor continued his career mostly in television.